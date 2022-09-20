News you can trust since 1877
Seven great scenes you may remember as we head to Hartlepool Museum, Peterlee Methodist Church and Hesleden Primary School.

7 brilliantly retro Bollywood scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham

Let’s step back through the years to enjoy some Bollywood scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:44 am

After all, World Bollywood Day is approaching and we can celebrate a day of culture on September 24.

It has a special place in your hearts as these Hartlepool Mail archive photos show.

From the Bollywood dance scene at Asda in 2006 to fun in Castle Eden Dene in 2005, we have delightful dance memories for you to enjoy.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Happy times at Asda

Trying out some Bollywood dancing at Asda in 2006. Remember this?

2. Class in the classroom

Trying out some Bollywood dancing moves at Hesleden Primary School in 2007.

3. Artistic at the Museum

A Bollywood painting session at Hartlepool Museum 16 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo?

4. A celebration in Peterlee

Vandana Venayka leads the Bollywood dance session during the International Women's day event at Peterlee Methodist Church 6 years ago.

