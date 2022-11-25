7 photos from the day Cain brought an Emmerdale Christmas to Hartlepool

He’s the Emmerdale bad boy who is always in the soap news.

But back in 2004 – 18 years ago this week – actor Jeff Hordley was in a jolly festive mood when he came to Hartlepool.

Jeff, who plays the character Cain Dingle in the TV soap, was in town to launch the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s Christmas season.

The crowds loved him when he joined in with the fun and mingled with the crowds.

Did you get to meet him? Re-live a great day with the help of these 8 photos.

1. Fun in the Central Square Did you get along to the lights switch-on that year? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Faces galore A packed shopping centre. See if you can spot a familiar face. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Meeting the fans Jeff took time to meet his fans and sign autographs. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Glad to see you A warm welcome onto the stage. Photo: TC Photo Sales