7 photos from the day Cain brought an Emmerdale Christmas to Hartlepool
He’s the Emmerdale bad boy who is always in the soap news.
But back in 2004 – 18 years ago this week – actor Jeff Hordley was in a jolly festive mood when he came to Hartlepool.
Jeff, who plays the character Cain Dingle in the TV soap, was in town to launch the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s Christmas season.
The crowds loved him when he joined in with the fun and mingled with the crowds.
Did you get to meet him? Re-live a great day with the help of these 8 photos.
