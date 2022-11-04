But where did you get your televisions and wireless sets in Hartlepool in years gone by?
Was it Robinsons, Hoggetts or another well known name in the town?
Perhaps these images from the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service will jog your memory.
1. Channel your memories
Who remembers the first TV or radio they bought and was it from one of these shops?
2. Robert Robinson
Inside Robert Robinson's York Road shop in the 1960s where televisions and radios were on sale as well as bikes. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
3. Ed Taylor's
Looking up Park Road with Park Builders and Ed Taylor TV shop in the picture. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
4. Perry's
The new premises of Perry's, on the corner of Avenue and Victoria Road, were advertised in the Mail in 1959. Previously the company had been in Church Street. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
