8 Halloween photos as a Hartlepool farm gets ready for a pumpkin bonanza

Lighting up the past with 9 retro photos. Recognise anyone?
We’ve got a bumper package of pumpkin photos from the past to share with you – all 8 of them.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

And why not. Halloween is on the way and so is a chance to pick pumpkins at a farm near Hartlepool.

Tweddle Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, will be welcoming visitors from Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30, as reported by the Hartlepool Mail.

There will be fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games, photo opportunities and a guest appearance from one of the Hocus Pocus movie characters.

In the meantime, why not get into the spirit of Halloween with a look at these perfectly seasonal pumpkin photos from the Mail archives.

1. Halloween fun in 2008

Karen Bell and Clair I'anson had some Halloween fun in Asda 14 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: FLR

2. Fun in 2012

Pumpkin making in the Accent Centre in Blackhall 10 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. All lit up in 2008

East Durham College students Laura Chapman, Kirsty Graveson, Rebeka Hunt and Dan Hyland had fun with pumpkin drums in this 2008 scene.

Photo: FLR

4. Pumpkin memories from Wingate

Keith Davison was pictured with his giant pumpkin and with children at Wingate Sure Start Centre in 2013. The children are (left to right) Quade Charlton, James Box, Eliza Dixon, Libby Harris and Freya Gourley.

Photo: Frank Reid

