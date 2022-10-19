8 Halloween photos as a Hartlepool farm gets ready for a pumpkin bonanza
We’ve got a bumper package of pumpkin photos from the past to share with you – all 8 of them.
And why not. Halloween is on the way and so is a chance to pick pumpkins at a farm near Hartlepool.
Tweddle Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, will be welcoming visitors from Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30, as reported by the Hartlepool Mail.
There will be fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games, photo opportunities and a guest appearance from one of the Hocus Pocus movie characters.
In the meantime, why not get into the spirit of Halloween with a look at these perfectly seasonal pumpkin photos from the Mail archives.
