The stage is yours to share your talent show recollections.
The stage is yours to share your talent show recollections.

8 Hartlepool archive scenes to get you buzzing as we get ready for the return of a TV golden great

Come on you talented lot! We know you like a good reminder of times gone by and here are 10 Hartlepool stage show scenes to keep you entertained.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:56 am

We all love Britain’s Got Talent and as we get ready for the return of the show to our screens within a matter of days, here are 10 reminders of talent shows closer to home.

From English Martyrs to Eldon Grove and the Headland Carnival to Sacred Heart Primary School, we have memories of them all thanks to photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

So as you get ready to enjoy a feast of TV entertainment once more, see if these retro scenes of local talent bring back recollections for you.

1. Excellent at Eldon Grove Primary

Eldon Grove Primary School held rehearsals for its talent show in this 2013 photo. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

2. Super at Sacred Heart

Meet some of the stars at the 2012 Sacred Heart Primary School talent competition.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

3. Rising stars in 2004

The Headland Club was the setting for the Rising Star talent competition in 2004.

Photo: SH

Photo Sales

4. Fab and funky

Year 9 student Allen Tan on stage in 2015. Does this talent show scene bring back memories?

Photo: JOE SPENCE

Photo Sales
HartlepoolHartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3