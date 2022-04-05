8 Hartlepool archive scenes to get you buzzing as we get ready for the return of a TV golden great

We all love Britain’s Got Talent and as we get ready for the return of the show to our screens within a matter of days, here are 10 reminders of talent shows closer to home.
From English Martyrs to Eldon Grove and the Headland Carnival to Sacred Heart Primary School, we have memories of them all thanks to photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
So as you get ready to enjoy a feast of TV entertainment once more, see if these retro scenes of local talent bring back recollections for you.
Page 1 of 3