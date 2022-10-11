News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Careers day scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
Careers day scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

8 Hartlepool retro photos from Careers Day - the day you had a go at firefighting, cooking and DIY

You tried firefighting, DIY and cooking up a tasty meal. But was it the start of a career for you?

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

Have a look at these Careers Day scenes from the past at schools including St Hild’s, English Martyrs, Dyke House, the Sixth Form College, Wellfield and Shotton Hall.

Some of these scenes go back to 2005 and 2006 but more importantly, what do you remember of them?

Was it the first step of a fabulous career for you? Have a look and tell us more.

1. St Hild's

PC Tracey Stage with St Hild's School pupils (left to right) Nathan Sanderson, Tyler Bates and Cameron Anderson during the school's careers day in 2013.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

2. Dyke House School.

Careers Day at Dyke House School in 2016. Are you in the picture?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Wellfield in 2006

Cooking at Wellfield Comprehensive in 2006 on Careers Day.

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

4. Shotton Hall

Finding out about firefighting at Shotton Hall School in 2005.

Photo: MH

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 2