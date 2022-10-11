8 Hartlepool retro photos from Careers Day - the day you had a go at firefighting, cooking and DIY
You tried firefighting, DIY and cooking up a tasty meal. But was it the start of a career for you?
Have a look at these Careers Day scenes from the past at schools including St Hild’s, English Martyrs, Dyke House, the Sixth Form College, Wellfield and Shotton Hall.
Some of these scenes go back to 2005 and 2006 but more importantly, what do you remember of them?
Was it the first step of a fabulous career for you? Have a look and tell us more.
