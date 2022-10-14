News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the Emmerdale stars past and present who we have seen in Hartlepool and East Durham, but did you get to meet them?

8 photos of Emmerdale actors you've met in Hartlepool and East Durham - how many do you remember?

Where has the time gone? It is 50 years since Emmerdale was first on our TV screens.

By Chris Cordner
35 minutes ago

We’ve seen the Dingles, Sugdens, Tates and more. We’ve seen explosions, fires, murder and intrigue.

And we have seen all of these stars of the shows in Hartlepool and East Durham

The soap’s famous bad boy Cain Dingle and much-loved vicar Ashley Thomas are two of the characters we loved and the actors behind the roles were popular visitors to town.

Did you get to meet them? Take a look.

1. Lots of fans for Adam

Actor Adam Thomas with fans before the Christmas lights switch on in Hartlepool in 2017. He played Adam Barton in the soap. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. John visits Manor

John Middleton, loved in the soap for his role as Rev Ashley Thomas, was a visitor to Manor College of Technology in 2004.

Photo: FRL

Photo Sales

3. A warm welcome for Jeff

Jeff Hordley, known to millions as Cain Dingle, was a popular visitor to the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. He was here to switch on the Christmas lights in 2004.

Photo: TC

Photo Sales

4. Kurtis on stage

Kurtis Stacey played Alex Moss in the soap. Here he is at the Forum Theatre panto in Billingham playing Dandini in Cinderella in 2017.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales
East DurhamHartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3