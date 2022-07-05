8 photos of Hartlepool schools which were knocked down 40 years ago - did you go to any of them?

But all of them were demolished around 40 years ago and we are asking for your memories of your days in the classroom at places such as Hart Road, Church Close, and Henry Smiths.

We also have reminders of old school buildings which were demolished in the 80s, to be replaced by modern alternatives.

All the photos come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service and they get our thanks once more for a great selection of images.

Take a look.

1. Park Road School Park Road School and Presbyterian Church in 1982. They were photographed before demolition when they made way for the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and car park. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

2. Henry Smith School Henry Smith School. The building was finally demolished in 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. Church Road School Church Close School pictired in August 1982, around two years before its demolition. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

4. Hart Road School Hart Road School was months away from being demolished when this photo was taken in 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.