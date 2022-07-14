Days of ice cream, fish and chips and these great scenes from Seaton's past. Join us for a browse.
8 photos to help you enjoy retro fun in the summer sun at Seaton

Phew what a scorcher! Let’s enjoy the hot weather with a top trip back in time.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:39 pm

We are heading to Seaton Carew for a look at the putting greens, paddling pool, and amusement rides of the past.

Did you love a go on the Chair-o-Plane ride or the Mountain Glide? Or was a relaxing day on the beach behind a wind shelter more your idea of enjoyment?

Whatever it was, we have it all for you in these great photos from the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

1. Beach practice

Lifeguards on Seaton beach were testing their safety equipment in this 1950s picture. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Fancy a go on the Chair-o-plane?

The Chair-o-plane ride in the Seaton Carew fairground. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. Sandcastles and tents

Tents on the beach but what was your favourite food to pack for a day at the seaside? Photo : Hartlepool Library Service.

4. Shirt sleeves at the bus stops

A 1970s look at crowds seated at the bus station at Seaton Carew with the roller coaster in the fairground in the background. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

