Memories of Hartlepool and East Durham 31 years ago.

8 reminders of life in Hartlepool in 1991 - from barfly jumping to rolling beer barrels

Thirty one years ago. Really!

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:29 pm

And just to prove it, here are 8 stories to remind you of what was happening in the Hartlepool area in 1991.

There was a new pub craze called barfly jumping and a hospital ghost was doing the rounds.

Want to find out more? Read on.

1. You heard it on the Grapevine

The Grapevine discos were in full flow in 1991. Did you go?

2. Maud makes an impression

Maud the ghost made her presence felt at Camerons Hospital when she made an appearance in 1991. Maud had been a young nurse who had died when complications set in after she was struck on the nose by a hysterical patient in 1907. One security guard heard someone moving around in an upper corridor and the sound of eerie laughter. Later, he was told he had been the only person in the hospital at the time.

3. Top fundraising at the Sixth Form College

Five years of fundraising paid dividends in 1991 when Hartlepool Sixth Form College got a new mini bus. It was used for sporting events and educational visits.

4. A heroic effort

The annual Beer Barrel Race from Camerons Brewery was pictured in 1991. Did you ever take part?

