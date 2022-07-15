8 reminders of life in Hartlepool in 1991 - from barfly jumping to rolling beer barrels

2. Maud makes an impression

Maud the ghost made her presence felt at Camerons Hospital when she made an appearance in 1991. Maud had been a young nurse who had died when complications set in after she was struck on the nose by a hysterical patient in 1907. One security guard heard someone moving around in an upper corridor and the sound of eerie laughter. Later, he was told he had been the only person in the hospital at the time.

Photo: hm