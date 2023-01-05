8 retro Hartlepool Elvis scenes as The King's 88th birthday approaches

We can’t help falling in love with these tributes that you paid to Elvis in Hartlepool over the years.

The King would have been 88 on January 8 and if you’re a real fan of the man himself, you might be heading to the European Elvis Championships which are under way in Birmingham.

We are paying our own tribute to Elvis with these archive views of Hartlepool and East Durham people dressed as the singer.

If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some scenes from Pools fans dressed up in 2009, the Maritime Festival in 2008 and Garlands staff impersonating Elvis in 2005.

1. Great times at Garlands A host of Elvises at Garlads call centre in Hartlepool in 2008. See if you can spot someone you know.

2. Elvis on tour Pools fans dressed as Elvis for the last away game of the 2008/2009 season against Bristol Rovers. Remember this?

3. That's the wonder of 2005 What a wonderful reminder of the Hartlepool Maritime Festival which was held 17 years ago.

4. Jubilee memories Trev Purdy aka Elvis having fun during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Cresswell Road last year.