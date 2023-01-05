8 retro Hartlepool Elvis scenes as The King's 88th birthday approaches
We can’t help falling in love with these tributes that you paid to Elvis in Hartlepool over the years.
The King would have been 88 on January 8 and if you’re a real fan of the man himself, you might be heading to the European Elvis Championships which are under way in Birmingham.
We are paying our own tribute to Elvis with these archive views of Hartlepool and East Durham people dressed as the singer.
If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some scenes from Pools fans dressed up in 2009, the Maritime Festival in 2008 and Garlands staff impersonating Elvis in 2005.
