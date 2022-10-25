News you can trust since 1877
Which was your favourite lesson at school?
8 retro Hartlepool school views as we look at Galleys Field, Rosebank and the High School for Girls

The classroom scene has changed so much over the decades – so here is a reminder of how it used to look in Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago

Schools such as Galleys Field and Rosebank are part of our past and we can re-live the memories thanks to the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

Take a look at Hart Lane Infants, Park Road School and St Joseph’s Convent School plus many more besides.

1. Rosebank High School

Young children baking in the 1970s at Rosebank. Recognise anyone? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Galleys Field

A 1965 view of the school, but did you go there? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. Hartlepool Museum Service

Pupils from Dyke House School demonstrate their skill on the wall bars in 1965. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

4. Park Road School

A view of Park Road School taken from Eden Street in 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

