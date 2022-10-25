8 retro Hartlepool school views as we look at Galleys Field, Rosebank and the High School for Girls
The classroom scene has changed so much over the decades – so here is a reminder of how it used to look in Hartlepool.
Schools such as Galleys Field and Rosebank are part of our past and we can re-live the memories thanks to the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
Take a look at Hart Lane Infants, Park Road School and St Joseph’s Convent School plus many more besides.
Page 1 of 3