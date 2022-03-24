8 retro hat scenes from Greatham, St John Vianney Primary and Eldon Academy - get ahead and share your memories

The aim of Wear A Hat Day is to be sponsored to don head gear and raise money for the campaign to find a cure for brain tumours.

The Brain Tumour Research organisation is behind the fundraising day and perhaps our archive photos will give you some inspiration as you decide on what to wear for the big day.

We have retro scenes from the Park Inn, Greatham Primary School and a strawberry fun day at the Eldon Academy.

They’re all top hat scenes but let’s see if they bring back memories for you.

1. Great in Greatham Greatham Primary School pupils Oz Roberts, Riley Cannell and Jacob Hunter in their Mad Hatters hats. Does this bring back memories of 2014?

2. Fun at the strawberry fair Charley Todd, Amy Fielding and Katie Connelly in their cowgirl hats at the Eldon Academy Strawberry fun day 8 years ago.

3. Mexican memories Back to 2005 for this Mexican hat scene but who can tell us more?

4. Hutton Henry memories A 2006 scene from Hutton Henry Primary School where children were making Viking hats.