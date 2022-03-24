Is there a hat scene which brings back memories for you?
Is there a hat scene which brings back memories for you?

8 retro hat scenes from Greatham, St John Vianney Primary and Eldon Academy - get ahead and share your memories

Who knew! This Friday is Wear A Hat Day but we are getting ahead with some head wear scenes from the past.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:23 am

The aim of Wear A Hat Day is to be sponsored to don head gear and raise money for the campaign to find a cure for brain tumours.

The Brain Tumour Research organisation is behind the fundraising day and perhaps our archive photos will give you some inspiration as you decide on what to wear for the big day.

We have retro scenes from the Park Inn, Greatham Primary School and a strawberry fun day at the Eldon Academy.

They’re all top hat scenes but let’s see if they bring back memories for you.

1. Great in Greatham

Greatham Primary School pupils Oz Roberts, Riley Cannell and Jacob Hunter in their Mad Hatters hats. Does this bring back memories of 2014?

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

2. Fun at the strawberry fair

Charley Todd, Amy Fielding and Katie Connelly in their cowgirl hats at the Eldon Academy Strawberry fun day 8 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

3. Mexican memories

Back to 2005 for this Mexican hat scene but who can tell us more?

Photo: MH

Photo Sales

4. Hutton Henry memories

A 2006 scene from Hutton Henry Primary School where children were making Viking hats.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3