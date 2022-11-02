8 retro photos to remind you of the fun of Fireworks Night in Seaton Carew

News you can trust since 1877
Seaton Carew fireworks night memories for you to enjoy.
Remember, remember – nights like these in Seaton Carew on Bonfire Night.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

With November 5 fast approaching, we have scoured the Mail archives for fireworks displays on the seafront from years gone by.

We found these great views which show sparklers, stalls and excited crowds.

This year, an evening of illuminated skies and organised displays will be beckoning for some while others among you might just be enjoying a quite celebration of November 5 at home.

Whatever you plan to do, you can enjoy the occasion by seeing if you can spot a familiar face from previous Bonfire Nights.

1. Sparkling in 2008

Was it really 14 years ago when this scene was recorded in Seaton Carew?

Photo: TC

2. Colourful times

Illuminating in 2006. Recognise them?

Photo: LH

3. Hooked in 2006

Enjoying the stalls at Seaton. Remember this?

Photo: LH

4. So cool in 2014

Chloe Dougherty and Phoebe Riley enjoyed an ice cream while they watched the 2014 display.

Photo: TOM YEOMAN

Seaton Carew
