8 retro photos to remind you of the fun of Fireworks Night in Seaton Carew
Remember, remember – nights like these in Seaton Carew on Bonfire Night.
With November 5 fast approaching, we have scoured the Mail archives for fireworks displays on the seafront from years gone by.
We found these great views which show sparklers, stalls and excited crowds.
This year, an evening of illuminated skies and organised displays will be beckoning for some while others among you might just be enjoying a quite celebration of November 5 at home.
Whatever you plan to do, you can enjoy the occasion by seeing if you can spot a familiar face from previous Bonfire Nights.
