Who knew! There are international days for talking like Buddy the elf and time travel.
And to put you in the spirit for loads more great days to celebrate, we’ve combined them with some of the best Hartlepool and East Durham retro pictures we could get our hands on.
Get ready for a look back on scenes of Christmas jumpers, chocolate and hot chocolate.
Every one of these theme days comes to us in December. Let’s take a look.
1. Elves in Eden Hill
Children at Eden Community Primary School in Peterlee got a donation of elf costumes from Asda in 2006.
That reminds us. You can celebrate Answer The Telephone Life Buddy The Elf Day on December 18.
Photo: DP
2. Warming up in hot chocolate style
Chris Webb, daughter Montana and wife Caroline were enjoying a hot chocolate at the Hartlepool Christmas Light switch in 2021. Tuck in to your own warming treat and celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day on December 13.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Enchanting in Greatham
What a lovely reminder of the Greatham School candle service in 2006. Worldwide Candle Lighting Day is on December 11.
Photo: TC
4. Memories on the menu at Martyrs
A chocolate-y scene at English Martyrs in 2003 when the school celebrated winning a Fairtrade award. If you fancy your own treat, why not celebrate America's National Brownie Day on December 8.
Photo: TC