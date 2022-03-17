8 St Patrick's Day scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham's past - from a drink at the bar to artwork in school

Schools, shops and pubs have hosted great events and the Hartlepool Mail’s photographers have been there to record them.

We found these archive photos from an Irish bar in town, and a theme day at Grange Primary School.

And we also have a creative day at Horden Cotsford School.

Take a look and see if these scenes bring back wonderful memories.

1. A night out in style Debbie Searcey, Michelle Brown and Kerry Hughes were pictured celebrating St Patrick's Day at Rosie Malones in the Market Square in 2010.

2. Fun at the nursery All dressed up for St Patrick's Day in this lovely 2006 scene from Ashfield Nursery in South Shields.

3. Ready to dance in 2004 A St Patrick's Day dance in Boldon from these students of the Stokes Collings School of Dance in 2004. Recognise them?

4. Entertaining in 2011 Helen Russell provides entertainment for the St Patrick's Day celebrations at West Harton Action Station in 2011.