8 tache-tastic scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham's past as we celebrate Movember

Movember is a fun moustache-growing campaign with a serious message as the money raised will help in the campaign against prostate cancer, testicular cancer and to support men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Can we tempt you with recollections from 1984, 2005, 2010, 2012, and more? Some were supporting Movember and others were keen to back other great causes. Some were departing with taches they’d had for decades.

Have a look and see if you can spot a charity moustache grower – or shaver – that you know.

What a brave effort from John John Sykes parted with his facial hair at the Navy Club in Hartlepool. Who remembers this charity event from 2003?

A close shave at High Tunstall This sponsored shave at High Tunstall College of Science got a huge crowd in 2005. Remember it?

Many moustaches at TRW Movember moustaches aplenty at TRW in 2012. Were you pictured?

Well done Jim Back in 1984, retired miner Jim Smith raised £200 for charity by parting with the moustache he'd had for 22 years. It was a magnificent handlebar tache which he said goodbye to for a very worthy cause - the Ethiopian famine appeal.