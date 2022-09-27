News you can trust since 1877
Scenes to remember from Hartlepool's past.
8 views of iconic Hartlepool sights from the air - from Brierton Hospital to the CMEW works

Ever wondered what some of Hartlepool’s most famous sights would look like from above.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:57 pm

Well wonder no more! Here are 8 iconic sights of everything from Cameron’s Hospital to HMS Warrior before she left.

Have a look at Brierton Hospital, the CMEW works and the town centre in 1945.

It’s all possible thanks to the excellent archives of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

Take a look and get in touch if these scenes bring back memories for you.

1. Brierton Hospital

The now demolished Brierton Hospital in Brierton Lane. Remember it?

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

2. The CMEW works

The CMEW works with their crane making a striking presence on the left.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

3. Stadium memories

Christ Church in the middle of the picture and the long-gone greyhound stadium also in view.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

4. Wonderful Warrior

HMS Warrior in the 1980s when she was close to the completion of her refurbishment in Hartlepool.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

