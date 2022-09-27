8 views of iconic Hartlepool sights from the air - from Brierton Hospital to the CMEW works
Ever wondered what some of Hartlepool’s most famous sights would look like from above.
Well wonder no more! Here are 8 iconic sights of everything from Cameron’s Hospital to HMS Warrior before she left.
Have a look at Brierton Hospital, the CMEW works and the town centre in 1945.
It’s all possible thanks to the excellent archives of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
Take a look and get in touch if these scenes bring back memories for you.
Page 1 of 3