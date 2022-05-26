National Barbecue Week starts on Monday and if that’s not enough to tempt you outside, it’s International Picnic Day on Saturday, June 18.

To celebrate, we found these nine great picnic and barbecue scenes in the Hartlepool Mail archives.

So stick a burger on the barbie and enjoy these photos which include an anniversary picnic at St Cuthbert’s Primary School in 2014 and a World Cup themed barbecue at Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2006.

St Cuthberts Primary school pupils (left to right) Sophie Wayper, Bonnie Costello and Emily Hewitt were pictured at the school's 100th picnic in 2014.

Come on England! It's a World Cup themed barbecue at Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2006.

The Great Get Together community picnic at Greenbank in 2017.

Pupils at Ward Jackson Primary School held a party in 2005 to celebrate the birthday of town hero Ralph Ward Jackson, known as the founder of West Hartlepool.