We all love a picnic and a barbecue but how many of these scenes do you remember?
9 archive Hartlepool Mail pictures to get your tastebuds going as we celebrate National BBQ Week and International Picnic Day

Get the dates in your diary! There are two special events on the way for lovers of the great outdoors.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:34 am

National Barbecue Week starts on Monday and if that’s not enough to tempt you outside, it’s International Picnic Day on Saturday, June 18.

To celebrate, we found these nine great picnic and barbecue scenes in the Hartlepool Mail archives.

So stick a burger on the barbie and enjoy these photos which include an anniversary picnic at St Cuthbert’s Primary School in 2014 and a World Cup themed barbecue at Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2006.

1. Snacks with friends at St Cuthbert's Primary

St Cuthberts Primary school pupils (left to right) Sophie Wayper, Bonnie Costello and Emily Hewitt were pictured at the school's 100th picnic in 2014.

2. On the ball at the barbecue

Come on England! It's a World Cup themed barbecue at Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2006.

3. Picnic time in the Burn Valley

The Great Get Together community picnic at Greenbank in 2017.

4. Celebrating a Hartlepool icon

Pupils at Ward Jackson Primary School held a party in 2005 to celebrate the birthday of town hero Ralph Ward Jackson, known as the founder of West Hartlepool.

