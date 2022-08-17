9 archive photos from A level results day in Hartlepool and East Durham
The countdown is under way to this year’s A level results day.
We hope this year’s results mean delight for all students in Hartlepool and East Durham.
In the meantime, we are taking a look at results days from previous years.
We have scenes from Hartlepool College of Further Education, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, English Martyrs and Byron College in Peterlee.
Question is, can you spot someone you know in these photos?
Page 1 of 3