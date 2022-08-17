News you can trust since 1877
Pictured on A level results day over the years.
9 archive photos from A level results day in Hartlepool and East Durham

The countdown is under way to this year’s A level results day.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:52 am

We hope this year’s results mean delight for all students in Hartlepool and East Durham.

In the meantime, we are taking a look at results days from previous years.

We have scenes from Hartlepool College of Further Education, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, English Martyrs and Byron College in Peterlee.

Question is, can you spot someone you know in these photos?

1. Stars in 2017

A view from Hartlepool Sixth Form College 5 years ago. In the picture are, left to right, Micheal Jordan, Kelsey Sadler, Ben Londesbrough, Ella Dixon, Ben Thornley and Charlotte Winspear.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Results day 16 years ago

Pictured at Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2006.

Photo: LH

3. Flashback to 2007

Results day in 2007 but do you recognise the students in the picture?

Photo: hm

4. In the spotlight at English Martyrs

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College students Sadie Wiseand (left) and Rachael Brown on results day in 2012.

Photo: hm

HartlepoolEast DurhamPeterlee
