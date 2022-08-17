9 archive photos from A level results day in Hartlepool and East Durham

We hope this year’s results mean delight for all students in Hartlepool and East Durham.

In the meantime, we are taking a look at results days from previous years.

We have scenes from Hartlepool College of Further Education, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, English Martyrs and Byron College in Peterlee.

Question is, can you spot someone you know in these photos?

1. Stars in 2017 A view from Hartlepool Sixth Form College 5 years ago. In the picture are, left to right, Micheal Jordan, Kelsey Sadler, Ben Londesbrough, Ella Dixon, Ben Thornley and Charlotte Winspear. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Results day 16 years ago Pictured at Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2006. Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. Flashback to 2007 Results day in 2007 but do you recognise the students in the picture? Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. In the spotlight at English Martyrs English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College students Sadie Wiseand (left) and Rachael Brown on results day in 2012. Photo: hm Photo Sales