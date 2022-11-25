9 archive photos from brilliant Brougham Primary - the Hartlepool school with national praise ringing in the staff's ears
What a school. And what brilliant news it received this week.
We are talking about Brougham Primary in Hartlepool.
Support staff at the school in Brougham Terrace were thanked for their contributions by trade union Unison at the Stars in our Schools celebration event, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.
That gave us a great chance to look back at other special occasions in the school’s past, such as the singathon in 2006 and the day when pupils had a banana bonanza in 2003.
We’ve got lunch in a supermarket in 2004, the 2010 sports day, and Christmas celebrations in 2014. What are you waiting for, take a look!
