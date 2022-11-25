News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pictured in the past but how many faces do you recognise?
Pictured in the past but how many faces do you recognise?

9 archive photos from brilliant Brougham Primary - the Hartlepool school with national praise ringing in the staff's ears

What a school. And what brilliant news it received this week.

By Chris Cordner
41 minutes ago

We are talking about Brougham Primary in Hartlepool.

Support staff at the school in Brougham Terrace were thanked for their contributions by trade union Unison at the Stars in our Schools celebration event, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.

That gave us a great chance to look back at other special occasions in the school’s past, such as the singathon in 2006 and the day when pupils had a banana bonanza in 2003.

We’ve got lunch in a supermarket in 2004, the 2010 sports day, and Christmas celebrations in 2014. What are you waiting for, take a look!

1. Joy to Brougham in 2014

Teaching staff at Brougham Primary School were in great spirits after their latest Ofsted news 8 years ago. Pictured left to right are head teacher Julie Thomas, deputy head Sarah Greenan and Year 6 teachers Rachel Biggins, Gemma Kelly and Stacey McKeown.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales

2. Ap-peel-ing for memories

Bananas galore in this scene from 2003 but who can tell us more?

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

3. Join in. It's 2003

A singathon at the school 19 years ago. Were you there?

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

4. Praise in 2015

Head teacher of Brougham Primary School, Julie Thomas, was pictured holding the letter which praised the school and put it in the top 100 in the UK for progress.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HartlepoolUNISONSchoolsStars