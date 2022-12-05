9 archive photos from Kingsley Primary School of your little angels having the time of their lives in the Nativity

Shepherds, wise men, a wizard and Santa Claus. It all adds up to the Kingsley Primary School Nativity.
What a show the school has put on over the years. We know because we’ve got the photographic proof in the Hartlepool Mail archives.
And here are those photos for you to enjoy once more from 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012.
We’ve got donkeys, snowflakes and a substantial selection of angels. Take a look.
1. Bless! It's 2011
Altogether now. Little donkey ..... starring in the 2011 Nativity were, left to right, Amelia Hammond, Scott Navin and Nathan Walker.
Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman
2. Big smiles from 2010
Having a great time on stage in 2010 were Olivia Bond who played Mary, Callum Duncan who starred as the donkey, and Harvey Parker who played Joseph.
Photo: hm
3. A salute from 2011
Back to 2011 when, rear left to right, Billy Jean Dixon, Harry Clyne, Isaac Hill and front left to right Noah Holdan, Ethan Mayer, Macie Breeze had their moment in the spotlight.
Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman
4. Gifts from 2011
The wise men in 2011 were Nathan Stoddart, Charlie Marshall and Jack Burns.
Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman