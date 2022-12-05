News you can trust since 1877
Join us on a journey through Nativities of the past at Kingsley Primary School.
9 archive photos from Kingsley Primary School of your little angels having the time of their lives in the Nativity

Shepherds, wise men, a wizard and Santa Claus. It all adds up to the Kingsley Primary School Nativity.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago

What a show the school has put on over the years. We know because we’ve got the photographic proof in the Hartlepool Mail archives.

And here are those photos for you to enjoy once more from 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012.

We’ve got donkeys, snowflakes and a substantial selection of angels. Take a look.

1. Bless! It's 2011

Altogether now. Little donkey ..... starring in the 2011 Nativity were, left to right, Amelia Hammond, Scott Navin and Nathan Walker.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

2. Big smiles from 2010

Having a great time on stage in 2010 were Olivia Bond who played Mary, Callum Duncan who starred as the donkey, and Harvey Parker who played Joseph.

Photo: hm

3. A salute from 2011

Back to 2011 when, rear left to right, Billy Jean Dixon, Harry Clyne, Isaac Hill and front left to right Noah Holdan, Ethan Mayer, Macie Breeze had their moment in the spotlight.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

4. Gifts from 2011

The wise men in 2011 were Nathan Stoddart, Charlie Marshall and Jack Burns.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

