Take a look at our collection of retro West View Primary photos and see if you can spot a familiar face.

9 archive photos from West View Primary School - from dressing up to art classes

How about a trip back in time to some wonderful lessons at West View Primary School in years gone by?

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:20 pm

We’ve got Nativity scenes, a great day with glass art, champion cricketers and children spending their first days at the school.

There is also a reminder of the day a theatre group paid a visit and when pupils sang Christmas carols in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2014.

But why not take a look for yourselves and then get in touch to tell us more?

1. In the Christmas spirit

Dressed up for the Nativity in 2008 but who are the pupils ready to perform?

Photo: TC

2. Fancy that! It's 2003

Staff members Gillian Lancaster, left, Vanessa Moon, centre, and Mandy Hall, right, joined pupils from the school for a dress-up day to celebrate the school's 30th anniversary 18 years ago.

Photo: hm

3. So artistic in 2003

These pupils were working with glass art in this lesson from 18 years ago.

Photo: hm

4. Learning in the library

Back to 2005 for this dress-up day in the school's new library. Recognise anyone?

Photo: hm

West View Primary School
