Auntie Beeb has certainly grabbed your attention over the years. Many of its stars and presenters have paid us a visit in Hartlepool and East Durham.

You’ve loved fundraising for its charity shows and turned out in force to back major events such as Children in Need.

So here’s to you the BBC. And here are 9 times when you had us dancing, singing, parading and generally having a great time.

1. Children's favourite in town Nicola Wood from CBBC's Deadly Art was getting creative with her sand sculpture at the launch of the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool, in 2013. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Fabulous Flog It The BBC Flog It show was at the Borough Hall in 2007 but did you get along? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. A valuable experience in 2009 Antiques Roadshow valuer Adam Schoon was given a warm welcome to the Hartlepool's Maritime Experience in 2009. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. Filming for a fantastic cause The BBC cameras were in town on Children In Need night in 2009. What do you remember of the evening? Photo: LH Photo Sales