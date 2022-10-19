News you can trust since 1877
The BBC Question Time panel in the Borough Hall. Were you in the audience 16 years ago?
9 BBC shows, stars and presenters we've seen in Hartlepool as the TV and radio institution turns 100

Happy birthday to the BBC as it reaches the grand old age of 100.

By Chris Cordner
Auntie Beeb has certainly grabbed your attention over the years. Many of its stars and presenters have paid us a visit in Hartlepool and East Durham.

You’ve loved fundraising for its charity shows and turned out in force to back major events such as Children in Need.

So here’s to you the BBC. And here are 9 times when you had us dancing, singing, parading and generally having a great time.

1. Children's favourite in town

Nicola Wood from CBBC's Deadly Art was getting creative with her sand sculpture at the launch of the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool, in 2013.

2. Fabulous Flog It

The BBC Flog It show was at the Borough Hall in 2007 but did you get along?

3. A valuable experience in 2009

Antiques Roadshow valuer Adam Schoon was given a warm welcome to the Hartlepool's Maritime Experience in 2009.

4. Filming for a fantastic cause

The BBC cameras were in town on Children In Need night in 2009. What do you remember of the evening?

