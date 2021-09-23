9 corner shops which graced the streets of Hartlepool in the past - is one of them on your street?

And here they are once again as we take a look at corner shops in the town from times gone by with the help of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

There’s the Harrow Street corner shop and the Brus shops pictured when they were first built.

They are all those fantastic places where you could turn to for that last minute item you needed. But how many of these do you recognise?

Take a look and then get in touch to share your own memories of the corner shops you loved.

1. Edgar's shop Edgar's corner shop is on the right in this photo which looks down South Road. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

2. Brus Corner shops A retro view of the Brus Corner Shops. Can you remember any of these? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

3. Anderson and Gow Anderson and Gow general dealers was on the corner of Hart Lane and Thornhill Gardens and here it is in the early 1960s. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

4. Elsie's shop Elsie's corner shop could be found at Watson Street/Hart Lane, sometime before 1967. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.