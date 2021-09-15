9 corner shops which graced the streets of Hartlepool in the past - were they on your street?

But what about the town’s corner shops of the past? Do these 9 scenes bring back memories?

Or maybe you are too young to remember them but would like to learn a piece of Hartlepool retail history.

Some show good old fashioned corner shops which sell something for everyone while others show retailers with specialisms in the town.

All these pictures come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

So if you want to do a spot of retro retail therapy, join us for a look back in time.

1. Musgrave Street and Lynn Street corner Ernest Wilsons and the Benefit Shoe Shop on a rainy day in the late 1950s. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Raby Road Back to the 1960s for this photo looking north up Raby Road with G. Waugh on the right. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. Measor's corner shop This photo of E. & O. Measor's corner shop is undated. It was located near Plevna Street which used to be in the area of Lynnfield School. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

4. The corner of Rugby Street in 1962 A Mother's Pride bread delivery van can be seen outside this shop on the corner of Rugby Street and Oxford Road. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.