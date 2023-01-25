9 days when you did magnetic fishing, became pirates and dressed as aliens at Hartlepool libraries
There’s no need to be quiet. We want you to speak up with your memories of these Hartlepool and East Durham library scenes.
It’s not just about books when you head to one of our fantastic libraries. You have made pirate hats, had a go at magnetic fishing and made gifts for Mother’s Day over the years.
Now, as the worldwide Take Your Child To The Library Day approaches on February 4, we want your memories of these scenes from 2004, 2010 and 2015.
