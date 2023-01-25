News you can trust since 1877
They are wonderful places and we want your memories of these library scenes.

9 days when you did magnetic fishing, became pirates and dressed as aliens at Hartlepool libraries

There’s no need to be quiet. We want you to speak up with your memories of these Hartlepool and East Durham library scenes.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:00pm

It’s not just about books when you head to one of our fantastic libraries. You have made pirate hats, had a go at magnetic fishing and made gifts for Mother’s Day over the years.

Now, as the worldwide Take Your Child To The Library Day approaches on February 4, we want your memories of these scenes from 2004, 2010 and 2015.

1. Pictured at Foggy Furze

Lewis Barker and Eve Readman were making gifts for Mother's Day at Foggy Furze Library in 2010.

Photo: TC

2. Great times in Throston

Sharing a precious moment with their Teddy Bears at Throston Library in 2004.

Photo: OP

3. Fancy dress at the Central

Author Steve Weatherill was the special guest for this fancy dress day at the Central Library in 2004.

Photo: LH

4. Over in West View

A magnetic fishing session at West View Library in 2004.

Photo: SH

