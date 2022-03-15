9 Dyke House archive photos as we turn the clock back to scenes of drumming, a day trip and a carnival

We are putting the retro spotlight on another Hartlepool neighbourhood with 9 photos from the Mail’s past.
There are reminders of a drumming workshop at Avondale, a residents association day trip to Preston Park and children enjoying the wet weather with some colourful umbrellas.
Throw in a scene from the 2006 Dyke House School prom and it’s a great trip down Memory Lane. Care to join us?
1. Smiling in the rain
What a lovely Dyke House photo from 2007 but who are the children having fun in the rain?
Photo: TC
2. Drumming up memories
Who do you recognise in this drumming workshop at Avondale in Dyke House in 2006?
Photo: TC
3. Planting recollections from 2005
Veterans from the Second World War joined pupils from Dyke House School for this tree planting event in 2005. Is there someone you know in the photo?
Photo: LH
4. Prom time
A scene from the 2006 prom. Do you recognise the students having a great time?
Photo: TC