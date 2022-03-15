See if you can spot someone you know in our retro photo collection.
9 Dyke House archive photos as we turn the clock back to scenes of drumming, a day trip and a carnival

Brollies, proms and drums – how about that for a mix as we look back at archive photos from Dyke House over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:56 pm

We are putting the retro spotlight on another Hartlepool neighbourhood with 9 photos from the Mail’s past.

There are reminders of a drumming workshop at Avondale, a residents association day trip to Preston Park and children enjoying the wet weather with some colourful umbrellas.

Throw in a scene from the 2006 Dyke House School prom and it’s a great trip down Memory Lane. Care to join us?

1. Smiling in the rain

What a lovely Dyke House photo from 2007 but who are the children having fun in the rain?

Photo: TC

2. Drumming up memories

Who do you recognise in this drumming workshop at Avondale in Dyke House in 2006?

Photo: TC

3. Planting recollections from 2005

Veterans from the Second World War joined pupils from Dyke House School for this tree planting event in 2005. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: LH

4. Prom time

A scene from the 2006 prom. Do you recognise the students having a great time?

Photo: TC

