9 factories and businesss from Hartlepool's past - did you work at any of them?

Thanks to the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service, we can share a selection of images from businesses, shops and factories you may remember. Perhaps you even worked at one of them.
There’s the match factory, Cafe Royal, Arosa, Benson and Laings at Graythorp.
Take a look and see if there is an old photo which brings back memories for you.
1. Laings at Graythorp
Oil rig construction in the Graythorp yard In 1971, John Laing took over the disused William Gray Shipyard at Graythorp and offshore oil rigs were built on the site. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
2. The Match Factory
Taken not long before the fire in September 1954 which left the place a shell. This image is of three ladies who look to be cutting wood for match boxes. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
3. Steetley
A general view of the reaction system at Steetley showing the two reaction tanks and settling tank before 1997. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
4. Cerebos
A worker checking the weights of boxes of Saxa Salt at Cerebos. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
