9 Hartlepool stores pictured on the day they opened - but were you there for the big occasion?

From clothes to coffee. Businesses which specialised in all of these have featured in the Hartlepool Mail on their opening day launch.

And we have got the proof as the Mail photographers were there to capture all the joy and excitement.

Whether it was BHS or B&M, H&M or New Look, we have them all.

Take a look.

1. Happy times at H & M The opening of H & M store in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre 6 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Cutting the ribbon Can you believe it was 10 years ago that BHS opened? Pictured (left to right) are shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft, the then Mayor Stuart Drummond, and BHS manager Ian Davies. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. Brilliant at Bon Marche A champagne welcome for Bon Marche in 2006. Photo: DP Photo Sales

4. Magnificent Marks and Spencers on the move Store manager Andrea Maxwell (front right) cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Marks & Spencer Food Hall on Anchor Retail Park in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales