9 I'm A Celebrity contestants who we've seen in Hartlepool in the past - but which one did you get to meet?

But did you know that there are loads of connections to Hartlepool among the former contestants of the hit show?

Jimmy White, David Dickinson, Crissy Rock, Joey Essex and more have all appeared in the series and they have all graced Hartlepool with their presence over the years.

So have many other I’m A Celebrity famous faces. Take a look at some of them.

1. Russell Watson Russell Watson was a star guest at a concert at the Borough Hall in Hartlepool in 2010. Did you get to meet him? He was also in season 20 of I'm A Celebrity.

2. Jimmy White A great reminder from 2004 when snooker star Jimmy White was at Hartlepool Snooker Club for an exhibition night. Did you get to meet him? He also appeared in I'm A Celebrity in season 9.

3. Crissy Rock A 2011 reminder of Crissy Rock on stage at the Forum Theatre in Billingham where she was starring in pantomime. She also appeared in season 11 of I'm A Celebrity.

4. David Dickinson David Dickinson's Real Deal TV show was filmed at the Borough Hall in 2016 and David himself is pictured in this scene. He starred in season 5 of I'm A Celebrity.