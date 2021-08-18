9 more photos of Hartlepool's streets but as they used to look. Is your neighbourhood pictured?

It’s a chance to show you how much the houses, shops and roads have changed.

It also gives us a chance to look at how much the cars and fashions have moved on as well.

Here are 9 more photos which come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

So if you want to know what it would have been like to live in the town in decades gone by, why not take a look through these photos to get a flavour of the past.

1. Fawcett Street Fawcett Street was in the Park Road area and here it is looking towards Bell Terrace.

2. Bell Terrace Taken from Stockton Street with the Salvation Army headquarters on the left.

3. Raby Street Raby Street was in the 'Egypt' area of Throston, and you would find it off Milbank Crescent.

4. nphm-17-08-21-retrostreets-NEPupload Park Avenue and The Parade corner in a photo believed to be from the 1970s.