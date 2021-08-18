Park Avenue, Raby Street and Gas Street are just three of the roads to feature in this selection. But why not find out more for yourself.
Park Avenue, Raby Street and Gas Street are just three of the roads to feature in this selection. But why not find out more for yourself.

9 more photos of Hartlepool's streets but as they used to look. Is your neighbourhood pictured?

We love sharing images of Hartlepool as it looked in decades gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 4:49 pm

It’s a chance to show you how much the houses, shops and roads have changed.

It also gives us a chance to look at how much the cars and fashions have moved on as well.

Here are 9 more photos which come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

So if you want to know what it would have been like to live in the town in decades gone by, why not take a look through these photos to get a flavour of the past.

1. Fawcett Street

Fawcett Street was in the Park Road area and here it is looking towards Bell Terrace. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Buy photo

2. Bell Terrace

Taken from Stockton Street with the Salvation Army headquarters on the left. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Buy photo

3. Raby Street

Raby Street was in the 'Egypt' area of Throston, and you would find it off Milbank Crescent. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Buy photo

4. nphm-17-08-21-retrostreets-NEPupload

Park Avenue and The Parade corner in a photo believed to be from the 1970s. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Buy photo
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3