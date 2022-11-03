9 of the loveliest photos of your little ones enjoying a Hartlepool nursery rhyme session
Are you sitting comfortably? Let’s begin with a look back on nine great photos of Hartlepool children enjoying a nursery rhyme.
Every one of these photos shows youngsters have a wonderful time at read and rhyme sessions from Foggy Furze to the Headland and Owton Manor to the Central Library.
World Nursery Rhyme Week will be here from November 14 so let’s look at our own chapter from 2009, 2012, 2013 and more.
