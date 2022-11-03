News you can trust since 1877
Faces full of wonderment as they enjoy a rhyme class. Recognise anyone?

9 of the loveliest photos of your little ones enjoying a Hartlepool nursery rhyme session

Are you sitting comfortably? Let’s begin with a look back on nine great photos of Hartlepool children enjoying a nursery rhyme.

By Chris Cordner
38 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 4:11pm

Every one of these photos shows youngsters have a wonderful time at read and rhyme sessions from Foggy Furze to the Headland and Owton Manor to the Central Library.

World Nursery Rhyme Week will be here from November 14 so let’s look at our own chapter from 2009, 2012, 2013 and more.

1. Super times at Central Library

Having a wonderful time at the Read and Rhyme session in the Central Library 9 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Smiles from Seaton

Grandmums and grandchildren were enjoying a day together in this Read and Rhyme session at Seaton Carew Library in 2010.

Photo: TC

3. Fab at Foggy Furze

Banging the drum for memories from 2009. Here are library assistant Sheila Harrison with children during a Read and Rhyme session at Foggy Furze Library.

Photo: TC

4. Clap along in Throston

Everyone join in. It's a Read and Rhyme session at Throston Library in 2010 with lots of clapping and fun. CATCHLINE HM0310CRAFT

Photo: LH

