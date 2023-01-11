9 photos from English Martyrs' past as a new group is launched at the school and sixth form college
Artists, guitar players, fashion lovers and catwalk models. We have got them all in this series of archive images from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.
The school is in the Hartlepool Mail headlines this week after launching its new Strength Through Unity Group.
It will celebrate diversity and promote positive inclusion by talking about issues that are important to young people today.
And perhaps you will remember these other inspirational scenes of students at the college over the years.
Join us as we put the spotlight on young artists in 2009, students preparing for a languages day in 2007, and guitar players at the school in 2004.
Page 1 of 3