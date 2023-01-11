News you can trust since 1877
Wonderful reminders of Martyrs students over the years. We hope they bring back great memories.
9 photos from English Martyrs' past as a new group is launched at the school and sixth form college

Artists, guitar players, fashion lovers and catwalk models. We have got them all in this series of archive images from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago

The school is in the Hartlepool Mail headlines this week after launching its new Strength Through Unity Group.

It will celebrate diversity and promote positive inclusion by talking about issues that are important to young people today.

And perhaps you will remember these other inspirational scenes of students at the college over the years.

Join us as we put the spotlight on young artists in 2009, students preparing for a languages day in 2007, and guitar players at the school in 2004.

1. Languages day in 2007

A continental breakfast and plenty of books to read for these students on languages day 16 years ago.

2. Height of fashion in 2009

Danielle Slade, Aarthi Suresh, and Anna Minchell were pictured during a Greek odyssey event at the school in 2009.

3. Nautical in 2009

Faye Greason, left, and Francesca Tosson prepared this mural in 2009, to show the Tall Ships which were coming to Hartlepool.

4. Ready for the catwalk

These students put on a fashion show 16 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

