9 photos from the day Hartley and Poole scored the winning goals for Hartlepool

A piece of Hartlepool history that has never been equalled? Quite possibly and it happened 10 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

It was in 2013 that Peter Hartley and James Poole scored the two goals for Hartlepool United in a 2-1 win over Notts County.

We are sure fans will let us know but we think it’s the only time in football that the surnames of the scorers have made up the name of the team they were playing for.

Were you in the crowd for the Victoria Park match in which Poole scored in the 5th minute before captain Peter Hartley netted the winner on 70 minutes?

Take a look and re-live the memories from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. Subtle skills

James Poole waits for the ball to drop behind a Notts County defender before scoring the opening goal.

2. Get in!

James Poole scores the opening goal.

3. Faces in the crowd

Fans enjoying the game in 2013.

4. Midfield action

Ritchie Humphreys in action against Notts County. Picture by FRANK REID

