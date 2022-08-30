9 photos from the fire which raged through Hartlepool's shops and houses as hundreds watched

One hundred families were made homeless when the great fire of Hartlepool hit the Central Estate in 1922.

We have the excellent archives of the Hartlepool Museum Service to thank for the photographic memories of an incident which caused devastation to a town already ravaged by the First World War.

Thankfully, no-one died in the fire which started in pit props but soon spread to flats and houses in Union Road under the intense heat.

The blaze was so intense, it led to a relief fund to help the victims and King George V was among those to give donations.

Here are 9 scenes from the great fire of Hartlepool.

1. Looking through the debris A woman and child attempt to rescue anything they can from the wreckage of their home. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Surveying the damage Onlookers walk past the ruined houses in Union Street. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

3. The aftermath Spectators stand next to a tram line post which was damaged in the fire. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

4. The morning after The damage to Cleveland Road can be clearly seen in this photo. Children used burnt out rolling stock as play items in the foreground. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.