9 photos from the fire which raged through Hartlepool's shops and houses as hundreds watched
It was a fire which spread through dozens of Hartlepool houses – and it happened 100 years ago.
One hundred families were made homeless when the great fire of Hartlepool hit the Central Estate in 1922.
We have the excellent archives of the Hartlepool Museum Service to thank for the photographic memories of an incident which caused devastation to a town already ravaged by the First World War.
Thankfully, no-one died in the fire which started in pit props but soon spread to flats and houses in Union Road under the intense heat.
The blaze was so intense, it led to a relief fund to help the victims and King George V was among those to give donations.
Here are 9 scenes from the great fire of Hartlepool.
