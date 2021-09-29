How many of these supermarket scenes do you remember from Hartlepool and East Durham's past.
9 photos of Hartlepool and East Durham supermarkets from the past but which did you love to shop in?

Hintons, Pretso and Netto. They are all names that shoppers will remember.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:27 am

All these well known supermarket chains had branches in the Hartlepool and East Durham area and we have got the photos to prove it.

Did you love to shop in Woolworths? We have that as well in a series of nine photos to take you back shopping in years gone by.

Take a look and see if our collection brings back memories.

1. A colourful opening in 2006

The day Netto opened 15 years ago. Did you get along on the first day?

Photo: LH

2. The end for Woolworths

It was a shoppers favourite and here it is in 2008. What are your best memories of Woolworths when it was in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre?

Photo: FLR

3. An old favourite

Asda still has a big presence in Hartlepool town centre but who remembers its store in Middleton Grange?

Photo: hm

4. Pictured in Peterlee

Woolworths had a store in Peterlee but what was your favourite item to buy there in its heyday?

Photo: hm

