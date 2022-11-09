9 photos of Hartlepool people enjoying themselves at a 2009 Children in Need night out
Pudsey power was out in force for a charity night to remember in Hartlepool in 2009.
An evening which was dedicated to Children In Need was held at the Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience and hundreds of town people came along to enjoy a great event.
So did a Hartlepool Mail photographer and here are nine photos that she took at the time.
So if you were dressed as a pirate, a zombie, pictured with Pudsey or just having a great time with your friends, you might be in our photo collection.
