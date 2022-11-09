News you can trust since 1877
A day of fun in 2009 but were you there?
9 photos of Hartlepool people enjoying themselves at a 2009 Children in Need night out

Pudsey power was out in force for a charity night to remember in Hartlepool in 2009.

By Chris Cordner
40 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 11:10am

An evening which was dedicated to Children In Need was held at the Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience and hundreds of town people came along to enjoy a great event.

So did a Hartlepool Mail photographer and here are nine photos that she took at the time.

So if you were dressed as a pirate, a zombie, pictured with Pudsey or just having a great time with your friends, you might be in our photo collection.

1. Thumbs up from 2009

A great time with pals. Recognise them?

2. Illuminating at the Quay

Looks like they enjoyed their Children In Need night.

3. Smiles from 2009

Happy times at the Maritime Experience. Remember this?

4. Pictured with Pudsey

A special moment for these youngsters 13 years ago.

