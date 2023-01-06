9 photos of healthy eating, circus skills, and a visit from the police helicopter at Ward Jackson Primary
Sing up if you can remember these archive scenes from Ward Jackson Primary School.
We have nine reminders of life at the school including a visit by the police helicopter in 2009, a rhythm workshop in 2007 and a performance of Sleeping Beauty in 2006.
There’s the day when you celebrated Ralph Ward Jackson’s 201st birthday in 2007 and the school winning a healthy eating contest in 2011.
There’s plenty more besides but why not take a look for yourself?
