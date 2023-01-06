News you can trust since 1877
9 photos of healthy eating, circus skills, and a visit from the police helicopter at Ward Jackson Primary

Sing up if you can remember these archive scenes from Ward Jackson Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
3 hours ago

We have nine reminders of life at the school including a visit by the police helicopter in 2009, a rhythm workshop in 2007 and a performance of Sleeping Beauty in 2006.

There’s the day when you celebrated Ralph Ward Jackson’s 201st birthday in 2007 and the school winning a healthy eating contest in 2011.

There’s plenty more besides but why not take a look for yourself?

1. What a show in 2006

The cast of Sleeping Beauty 17 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: LH

2. Excitement in 2009

The day the police helicopter paid a visit 13 years ago. See if you can spot a familiar face.

Photo: TC

3. Birthday celebrations in 2007

A day of celebration 16 years ago to mark the 201st birthday of Ralph Ward Jackson, the founder of West Hartlepool.

Photo: LH

4. Retro with lots of rhythm

A rhythmic workshop at the school in 2007. Were you pictured showing off some great moves?

Photo: LH

