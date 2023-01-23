9 photos of reception class children starting their school journey in Hartlepool 20 years ago
Can you believe it? Twenty years have gone by since these little ones were pictured at the start of their school days in Hartlepool.
We have got nine archive photos from St Teresa’s, Grange and Greatham primary schools.
They were all taken in January 2003 and we hope they bring back great memories.
Were you in the picture as you had fun in the playground at Greatham, enjoyed reading at St Teresa’s or got busy with arts and crafts at Grange Primary?
Have a look.
