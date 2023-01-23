News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
When they were little in 2003. Enjoy the trip back in time.
When they were little in 2003. Enjoy the trip back in time.

9 photos of reception class children starting their school journey in Hartlepool 20 years ago

Can you believe it? Twenty years have gone by since these little ones were pictured at the start of their school days in Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:41am

We have got nine archive photos from St Teresa’s, Grange and Greatham primary schools.

They were all taken in January 2003 and we hope they bring back great memories.

Were you in the picture as you had fun in the playground at Greatham, enjoyed reading at St Teresa’s or got busy with arts and crafts at Grange Primary?

Have a look.

1. Great in Greatham

These new starters were enjoying a book in the January sun at Greatham Primary in 2003.

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

2. Healthy eating at St Teresa's

Learning all about healthy food in the St Teresa's Primary School reception class in January 2003.

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

3. Learning is fun at Grange Primary

Children in reception class at Grange Primary 20 years ago.

Photo: TC

Photo Sales

4. In the playground

New starters at Greatham Village Primary School in January 2003.

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hartlepool