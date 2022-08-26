9 photos of your little ones just starting school in Hartlepool in 2004
Bless! They were all so smart in their brand new uniforms.
All of these photos were taken in Hartlepool in 2004 and they show children in their first year at primary school.
And as a new academic year beckons, with children getting ready for that first step into the classroom, here are 9 reminders of a special day 18 years ago.
Who do you recognise in these photos from Lynnfield, Clavering, Greatham, Hart, St Cuthbert’s, St Teresa’s and West View Primary Schools?
There’s much more besides. Take a look.
