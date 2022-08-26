9 photos of your little ones just starting school in Hartlepool in 2004

All of these photos were taken in Hartlepool in 2004 and they show children in their first year at primary school.

And as a new academic year beckons, with children getting ready for that first step into the classroom, here are 9 reminders of a special day 18 years ago.

Who do you recognise in these photos from Lynnfield, Clavering, Greatham, Hart, St Cuthbert’s, St Teresa’s and West View Primary Schools?

There’s much more besides. Take a look.

1. St Cuthbert's RC Primary Who do you recognise in this 2004 view from St Cuthbert's RC Primary School? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. St Teresa's RC Primary Looking smart at St Teresa's RC Primary in 2004. Recognise anyone? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. Lynnfield Primary A classroom scene from Lynnfield Primary in 2004. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. West Park Primary Photo time at West Park Primary in 2004. Photo: LH Photo Sales