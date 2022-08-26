News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
How time flies. Their first year in primary school in 2004.
How time flies. Their first year in primary school in 2004.

9 photos of your little ones just starting school in Hartlepool in 2004

Bless! They were all so smart in their brand new uniforms.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:16 pm

All of these photos were taken in Hartlepool in 2004 and they show children in their first year at primary school.

And as a new academic year beckons, with children getting ready for that first step into the classroom, here are 9 reminders of a special day 18 years ago.

Who do you recognise in these photos from Lynnfield, Clavering, Greatham, Hart, St Cuthbert’s, St Teresa’s and West View Primary Schools?

There’s much more besides. Take a look.

1. St Cuthbert's RC Primary

Who do you recognise in this 2004 view from St Cuthbert's RC Primary School?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

2. St Teresa's RC Primary

Looking smart at St Teresa's RC Primary in 2004. Recognise anyone?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

3. Lynnfield Primary

A classroom scene from Lynnfield Primary in 2004.

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

4. West Park Primary

Photo time at West Park Primary in 2004.

Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3