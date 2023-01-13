News you can trust since 1877
So many smiling faces on their first day. See if you can spot someone you know.
9 photos of your little ones starting school in Hartlepool in 2008 - from Owton Manor to St John Vianney

Where have the years gone? These little ones began their first days at school 15 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
20 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:21am

It’s a huge day for the children and their families alike and here is a reminder of new starters at Golden Flatts, West Park, St Cuthbert’s and St Helen’s, pictured in January 2008.

Take a look and after, your homework is to get in touch and share your memories of the day your loved ones started school.

1. Owton Manor Primary

Look at the smiles on the faces of these Owton Manor new starters 15 years ago.

Photo: FLR

2. West Park Primary

So smart in their uniforms at West Park Primary School.

Photo: LH

3. St John Vianney

A first school photo for these new starters at St John Vianney.

Photo: FLR

4. Seaton Carew Holy Trinity

Have you spotted a familiar face in this line-up of new starters at Seaton Carew Holy Trinity School?

Photo: TC

