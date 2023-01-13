9 photos of your little ones starting school in Hartlepool in 2008 - from Owton Manor to St John Vianney
Where have the years gone? These little ones began their first days at school 15 years ago.
It’s a huge day for the children and their families alike and here is a reminder of new starters at Golden Flatts, West Park, St Cuthbert’s and St Helen’s, pictured in January 2008.
Take a look and after, your homework is to get in touch and share your memories of the day your loved ones started school.
