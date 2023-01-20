News you can trust since 1877
Scenes from The Studio that you may remember. Join us on a retro journey.
9 photos to show the great days you've had in The Studio in Hartlepool over its 25 years

We’re wishing a happy birthday to The Studio in Hartlepool with a look back on some of the days you have enjoyed there.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago

Drumming workshops, recording sessions, prize winners turning up in a limo – it has all happened at the venue in Tower Street.

The Studio is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a charity fundraising event, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.

How many of these great Studio events do you remember?

Were you a part of the Poolie Pride recording in 2005 or maybe you were one of the pupils from Golden Flatts Primary School who enjoyed a day there in 2003.

Have a look at these nine reminders of super Studio days.

1. What a day that was

Back to 2005 for this recording by Pools fans. Were you there?

2. Golden times in 2003

Pupils from Golden Flatts Primary School who spent a day at The Studio in 2003.

3. Sounds from 2009

Keith Angel was pictured working with youngsters during a percussion workshop 14 years ago.

4. Singers from St Hild's

St Hild's singers were pictured at The Studio in this scene from 2005.

