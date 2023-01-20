9 photos to show the great days you've had in The Studio in Hartlepool over its 25 years
We’re wishing a happy birthday to The Studio in Hartlepool with a look back on some of the days you have enjoyed there.
Drumming workshops, recording sessions, prize winners turning up in a limo – it has all happened at the venue in Tower Street.
The Studio is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a charity fundraising event, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.
How many of these great Studio events do you remember?
Were you a part of the Poolie Pride recording in 2005 or maybe you were one of the pupils from Golden Flatts Primary School who enjoyed a day there in 2003.
Have a look at these nine reminders of super Studio days.
Page 1 of 3