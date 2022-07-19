It has been a part of the town for decades and, whether you volunteer there or fundraise to support its excellent work, you are playing a vital role.
The hospice has just launched its bigger ever recruitment drive in volunteer opportunities in retail, fundraising, communications, administration, clinical and wellbeing services.
And what better time is there to look at the fantastic events that have been held to raise money for the hospice in the past.
See if you can spot someone you know.
Page 1 of 3