The hospice's fantastic work in Hartlepool and East Durham.
The hospice's fantastic work in Hartlepool and East Durham.

9 reasons why Alice House Hospice is a fantastic cause to back - as a volunteer or a fundraiser

From colour runs to a sea of Santas and 80s nights to bike rides – there are so many reasons why Alice House Hospice is a great cause to back.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:59 pm

It has been a part of the town for decades and, whether you volunteer there or fundraise to support its excellent work, you are playing a vital role.

The hospice has just launched its bigger ever recruitment drive in volunteer opportunities in retail, fundraising, communications, administration, clinical and wellbeing services.

And what better time is there to look at the fantastic events that have been held to raise money for the hospice in the past.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Colourful in 2018

The Colour Run at Seaton Carew four years ago. Did you take part?

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Bath time in

A fundraising bath of custard at the Raby Road branch of the hospice in 2007. Remember it?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

3. Midnight memories

The hospice's midnight walk got our photographer's attention in 2007. Are you in the picture?

Photo: TC

Photo Sales

4. A starring role in 2010

Hospice staff were getting ready for an 80s charity night when this photo was taken in 2010. Remember it?

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3