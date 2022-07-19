It has been a part of the town for decades and, whether you volunteer there or fundraise to support its excellent work, you are playing a vital role.

And what better time is there to look at the fantastic events that have been held to raise money for the hospice in the past.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Colourful in 2018 The Colour Run at Seaton Carew four years ago. Did you take part? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Bath time in A fundraising bath of custard at the Raby Road branch of the hospice in 2007. Remember it? Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Midnight memories The hospice's midnight walk got our photographer's attention in 2007. Are you in the picture? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. A starring role in 2010 Hospice staff were getting ready for an 80s charity night when this photo was taken in 2010. Remember it? Photo: FLR Photo Sales