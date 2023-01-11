9 reminders of Hartlepool's hospitals over the years including St Hilda's, Cameron and Brierton

Hartlepool has had numerous hospitals over the years and many of them are confined to the past.
Hopefully these great scenes of Grantully, St Hilda’s, Cameron and Brierton Hospitals will bring back memories for lots of you, whether you worked there or were a patient.
All nine photos come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
How many scenes do you recognise? Have a look.
1. Icy in the Cameron car park
A 1980s view of Cameron Hospital car park with Serpentine Road looking very slippery. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
2. Grantully memories
Grantully in Westbourne Road. Do you know someone who worked there? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
3. Fundraising at St Hilda's
The Hartlepool Hospital Fundraising team were putting on a play called Bluebeard's Eighth Wife on a stage behind the hospital in the 1930s. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
4. Brierton from above
Brierton Hospital, Brierton Lane, from the air. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
