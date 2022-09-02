News you can trust since 1877
Into the classroom as we step back in time.
9 retro classroom photos from Brierton, Brinkburn, Galley's Field, Henry Smith and more

We are going back to school. Here is your timetable for memories from Rosebank Infants, Newburn, Henry Smiths and Galley’s Field.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:59 pm

It’s the era of ink wells and blackboards as we look at classrooms from the past with the help of Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

There are reminders from Brierton, Brinkburn, Dyke House, Golden Flatts and Jesmond Road too.

Let’s get our retro school day under way.

1. Henry Smith School

An archaeological dig near Henry Smith School was held after a house clearance on the south side of Olive Street. It revealed 4 medieval kilns. The school can be seen in the background in this 1967 scene. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

2. Jesmond Road Infants

New starters in their first class at Jesmond Road Infants in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

3. Brinkburn Comprehensive

Three students from Brinkburn Comprehensive were pictured explaining their project to a judge from Rohm and Haas. They were Tim Crone , Jeff Laing and Ian Miller. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

4. Brierton Girls School

A 1960s craft class at Brierton School. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

