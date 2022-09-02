9 retro classroom photos from Brierton, Brinkburn, Galley's Field, Henry Smith and more

It’s the era of ink wells and blackboards as we look at classrooms from the past with the help of Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
There are reminders from Brierton, Brinkburn, Dyke House, Golden Flatts and Jesmond Road too.
Let’s get our retro school day under way.
1. Henry Smith School
An archaeological dig near Henry Smith School was held after a house clearance on the south side of Olive Street. It revealed 4 medieval kilns. The school can be seen in the background in this 1967 scene. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
2. Jesmond Road Infants
New starters in their first class at Jesmond Road Infants in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
3. Brinkburn Comprehensive
Three students from Brinkburn Comprehensive were pictured explaining their project to a judge from Rohm and Haas. They were Tim Crone , Jeff Laing and Ian Miller. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
4. Brierton Girls School
A 1960s craft class at Brierton School. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
