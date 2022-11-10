News you can trust since 1877
Scenes from Hartlepool College of Further Education but how many do you remember?
9 retro Hartlepool College of Further Education scenes for you to study

Time for a history lesson of sorts. How many faces can you recognise from these Hartlepool College of Further Education retro scenes.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

We have photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to share with you and they all show College of FE scenes from years gone by.

So if you were making cakes, getting your eyebrows done, raft racing or preparing a barbecue, you might be in the picture.

1. Beauty tips from 2006

An open evening where the college's health and beauty course was being promoted 16 years ago. Were you there?

2. Barbecue time

Having a barbecue at the college to celebrate the 2006 World Cup.

3. In the presence of a hero

Victoria Cross winning war hero LCpl Johnson BeHarry was invited to Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2012 to talk to students about his experiences.

4. Tuck in to the memories

Hartlepool College of FE catering students Danielle Thomas (left) and Charlotte Prosser offer a cake to Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupils Jessica Payne and Ashlyn Pell (centre right) in 2013. Remember this?

