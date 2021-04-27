Hartlepool Mayor Bob Barnfather was showing his support for a 'Walk for the World' event on the Civic Centre steps in 1987.
9 retro Hartlepool photos from the year we were watching Married ... With Children and Thirtysomething on TV

It was a great year for music and it was a wonderful year for Hartlepool and East Durham memories.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 27th April 2021, 5:38 pm

We are talking about 1987 and the year we enjoyed the Pet Shop Boys, Mel & Kim, Rick Astley and Starship riding high in the charts.

We watched Married ... With Children, Full House, Inspector Morse and Thirtysomething on television.

And all of these retro photos were taken closer to home.

Did you take part in the Walk For The World event or try out the pram race at Hartlepool Show? Were you in the picture at Lynnfield School or at High Tunstall?

Let’s travel back 34 years and re-live some memories.

1. Hunting for treasure

The fourth annual Hartlepool Mail treasure hunt attracted a huge crowd in August 1987. Were you there?

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. A staff line-up

Staff at Gus Robinson Developments. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: hm

3. A view at the docks

Smallcrafts in Hartlepool in the 1980s.

Photo: hm

4. Trying their best in the pram race

The pram race at Hartlepool Town Show. Did you love to go along to the show?

Photo: hm

