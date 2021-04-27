9 retro Hartlepool photos from the year we were watching Married ... With Children and Thirtysomething on TV

We are talking about 1987 and the year we enjoyed the Pet Shop Boys, Mel & Kim, Rick Astley and Starship riding high in the charts.

We watched Married ... With Children, Full House, Inspector Morse and Thirtysomething on television.

And all of these retro photos were taken closer to home.

Did you take part in the Walk For The World event or try out the pram race at Hartlepool Show? Were you in the picture at Lynnfield School or at High Tunstall?

Let’s travel back 34 years and re-live some memories.

1. Hunting for treasure The fourth annual Hartlepool Mail treasure hunt attracted a huge crowd in August 1987. Were you there? Photo: Hartlepool Mail Buy photo

2. A staff line-up Staff at Gus Robinson Developments. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: hm Buy photo

3. A view at the docks Smallcrafts in Hartlepool in the 1980s. Photo: hm Buy photo

4. Trying their best in the pram race The pram race at Hartlepool Town Show. Did you love to go along to the show? Photo: hm Buy photo