9 retro Hartlepool photos from the year we were watching Married ... With Children and Thirtysomething on TV
It was a great year for music and it was a wonderful year for Hartlepool and East Durham memories.
We are talking about 1987 and the year we enjoyed the Pet Shop Boys, Mel & Kim, Rick Astley and Starship riding high in the charts.
We watched Married ... With Children, Full House, Inspector Morse and Thirtysomething on television.
And all of these retro photos were taken closer to home.
Did you take part in the Walk For The World event or try out the pram race at Hartlepool Show? Were you in the picture at Lynnfield School or at High Tunstall?
Let’s travel back 34 years and re-live some memories.
