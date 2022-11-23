News you can trust since 1877
It's a retro Rossmere Nativity special. See if you can spot someone you know.
9 retro photos from Rossmere Primary School's Nativities - who's ready for memories?

It’s that time of year when children begin preparing for their starring moment on the school stage.

By Chris Cordner
21 minutes ago

Yes, the Nativity will be back once more and it will bring back memories of the day you played a wise man, shepherd, donkey or perhaps Mary or Joseph.

As Hartlepool’s little ones begin rehearsing for this year’s play, we are starting our look back at Nativities of yesteryear across town.

And first up on stage for a retro moment in the spotlight is Rossmere Primary.

Take a bow if you were photographed in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011 or 2013.

1. Starring in 2011

Carmen Crossman and Daniel O'Connor had lead roles in the school Nativity 11 years ago.

Photo: hm

2. So angelic in 2013

A line-up of angels from the Rossmere Primary play 9 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Bringing gifts in 2011

Ella Coleman, Charlotte Coulson and Emily Shuttleworth were ready for the stage in 2011.

Photo: hm

4. We three Kings in 2013

The Rossmere Primary Nativity Kings (left to right) Nathan Brown, Nathan Purdy and Cieran Moore. Remember this from 2013?

Photo: FRANK REID

Hartlepool