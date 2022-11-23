9 retro photos from Rossmere Primary School's Nativities - who's ready for memories?

It’s that time of year when children begin preparing for their starring moment on the school stage.

Yes, the Nativity will be back once more and it will bring back memories of the day you played a wise man, shepherd, donkey or perhaps Mary or Joseph.

As Hartlepool’s little ones begin rehearsing for this year’s play, we are starting our look back at Nativities of yesteryear across town.

And first up on stage for a retro moment in the spotlight is Rossmere Primary.

Take a bow if you were photographed in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011 or 2013.

1. Starring in 2011 Carmen Crossman and Daniel O'Connor had lead roles in the school Nativity 11 years ago. Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. So angelic in 2013 A line-up of angels from the Rossmere Primary play 9 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. Bringing gifts in 2011 Ella Coleman, Charlotte Coulson and Emily Shuttleworth were ready for the stage in 2011. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. We three Kings in 2013 The Rossmere Primary Nativity Kings (left to right) Nathan Brown, Nathan Purdy and Cieran Moore. Remember this from 2013? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales