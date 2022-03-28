9 retro photos from St Teresa's RC Primary - from a Victorian day to new starters

What could be better than taking a look at photos from years gone by – and that’s what we are doing with this selection from St Teresa’s RC Primary.

Dressing as Romans in 2004, going Victorian in 2003 and celebrating the Chinese New Year in 2006 are all included in this archive selection.

Perhaps you can spot someone you know. If you do, we would love to hear from you. Take a look.

1. Learning about the past A Victorian day at the school in 2003 but were you pictured in period costume? Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. So colourful in 2006 Chinese New Year celebrations at the school in 2006. Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Ready for the stage A lovely scene from the 2014 school Nativity. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. Digging in back in 2008 Getting to learn all about gardening in 2008 were these St Teresa's pupils who were pictured in allotments at Rossmere. Photo: hm Photo Sales